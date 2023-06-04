Colli Aniene fire, 2 of the 13 injured are still very serious, the 78 displaced people cannot sleep in the tent city of the Town Hall. Gas leak hypothesis

Two of the 13 injured in the fire in via D’Onofrio in Colli Aniene (Rome) remain seriously injured Antonio D’Amato. Then there are about eighty displaced people and many questions, still unanswered.

The most urgent, the one that everyone is doing this morning at the foot of the building – where together with the firefighters those who can recover their belongings – is “why?”.

What sparked the flames that destroyed three house numbers of a building on the eastern outskirts of Rome, putting dozens of families on the street? There have been many hypotheses that have circulated in the last few hours, starting with the suspicions about the materials of the work in progress on the building, which was making the ‘coat’ with the Superbonus 110%. The firm’s scaffolding and coat panels also caught fire, some residents said, engulfing the building right up to the roof. Yesterday there was talk, for example, of acetylene cylinders that would have exploded (residents speak of a ‘roar’).

Someone the night before would have smelled gas. But everything needs to be clarified. The firefighters are working on a report to be delivered to the Rome prosecutor’s office: once the magistrates have acquired it, they will be able to proceed with the formal opening of a file. In this context, the task of carrying out the autopsy on the body of Antonio D’Amato, the 80-year-old who died, will be entrusted. The hypothesis of the burning car circulated in the very first hours would seem to lose consistency at the moment: “I would rule it out, there were no cars burned at the foot of the building” says the president of the IV Municipality Massimiliano Umberti, to whom “there are no irregularities” of bureaucratic order for the construction site. Umberti has been closely following the story of the fire since yesterday, informing the residents via social media and was already operational early this morning: «The residents – he said – are very depressed from a psychological point of view. No one slept in the ‘tent city’ that we had set up: everyone found accommodation with relatives. But we will keep it set up for a few more days ».

They are 78 in all; their homes were guarded all night by the police and carabinieri to avoid looting, and a person wanted for personal injury who was wandering around the building was arrested. What will they do now? «Now – Umberti reflects again – there is a regulatory problem of how to help them, because it is not a public building, but a private one. I think the situation should be taken over by the prefect, who at that point could allocate ad hoc funds to help them».

Those who have the wounded, however, think first of all about their health, which in many cases improves. Of the 13 in hospital yesterday, four were discharged today: one child from Sant’Eugenio, two from San Giovanni and one from Umberto I according to the Lazio Region bulletin. Therefore, only one person remains at San Giovanni, under observation in the emergency room. At the Polyclinic, on the other hand, three asymptomatic people could leave the hospital in the next few hours, 3 are waiting for a new chest CT scan and 2 for further hyperbaric chamber cycles. The conditions of the three patients who remain intubated at Sant’Eugenio are more severe but stationary, with a reserved prognosis.

Two in particular would be more serious: one is found in Large burns with deep trauma; the other, a woman, is in intensive care due to poisoning. Air quality, reports the Lazio Region, is not currently seriously compromised by the fire: nitrogen dioxide is almost stable, fine particles are on the rise but no violation of the legal limits.

A meeting is scheduled for the evening, the mini-mayor said again, with all the forces of order, firefighters, civil protection and the Red Cross to take stock of the situation.

