Pierluigi Collina, is the president of the FIFA Referees Commission, during the FIFA World Cup 2022

The World Cup has reached its last stage with the grand final scheduled for Sunday at 4 pm. Among the promoted teams there is also the team of referees who “whistled” a good World Cup as Pierluigi Collina, president of the Commission, underlined to the microphones of Adidas FIFA referees, during the FIFA World Cup 2022. “During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 we saw for the first time ever a men’s World Cup match refereed by an all-female team. But my hope is that in the future this you become a normality, because gender is irrelevant: they are all referees”.

Regarding the introduction of connected ball technology at the World Cup, Collina says: “In the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA implemented the semi-automatic offside technology. A crucial aspect of this technology is the ball connected made by adidas. A ball that is able to immediately provide data relating to the exact moment the ball was kicked: a crucial detail to correctly establish the existence of an offside position. So, in this World Cup, connected ball technology has undoubtedly helped in the accuracy of decisions regarding offside positions.

Regarding the fact that he was selected to referee the World Cup, Collina points out: "Being selected for a World Cup is an extraordinary moment for a referee: the final is the pinnacle of the whole tournament, so you need to be ready and prepared to be at the level required to referee such an important match."

In regards to being selected to referee a World Cup final:

I am often asked what makes a game difficult. But it all depends on the type of match you are refereeing. For example, the World Cup final, being the most important match of all, creates more pressure on the referees. I had the honor of having this experience during the World Cup final in 2002. It was difficult, but if you’ve been chosen to take charge of a match of that magnitude, it means you have what it takes to do so. If you have confidence in yourself and feel ready for that opportunity, then you can do it.

On the most difficult aspect of being a referee:

It’s hard to say which is the most difficult aspect of refereeing, because every match has its challenges. To be successful as a referee, you need to approach each game as if it were a final.

In regards to the requirements of a modern day arbitrator:

Nowadays, the pace at which matches are played is much tighter than in the past and this has made the job of referees more difficult. To respond to the needs of a football match, referees too must be essentially athletes, so their athletic training is very important. However, when you combine physical preparation with a deep knowledge and understanding of the match you are about to referee, nothing can take them by surprise.

