Collovati on the transfer market: “Italy is now a supermarket of Arabia”

Between one sensational transfer market negotiation and another, Saudi Arabia risks getting its hands on football Italy. After Marcelo Brozovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Paul Pogba could be the last Serie A athlete in chronological order to give in to Arab sirens. Not to mention Sandro Tonali, who ended up in Newcastle thanks to the money of a Riyadh sovereign wealth fund.

It should be emphasized that the Italian championship is not the only one in which the sheikhs have made a splash. Even top players of the caliber of Benzema, Kanté and Koulibaly, to name a few, have succumbed to their flattery. You can blame them up to a certain point: certain multi-zero checks would appeal to anyone. But there are those who, returning to the Italian championship, fear that Italy is now “a supermarket of Saudi Arabia”. This is the joke with which Fulvio Collovati teases Andrea D’Amico, an expert sports agent, on the subject. Is Arab hegemony destined to last? The interviewee has a clear opinion: let’s find out through theanalysis by Collovati and D’Amico to the microphones of Betway.

D’Amico on the negotiations in Serie A: “Ours is now a ‘second’ market”

While in Saudi Arabia the clubs score one blow after another, in our championship the transfer market session opened under the banner of a certain immobility. The feeling is that this acquisition campaign can go on like this: even the big names are waiting for some low-cost hits to fix the squad.

A thesis confirmed by Andrea D’Amico, who underlines how by now the Italian market has become “a ‘second’ market”: young players are bought, who are then valued and sold as precious pieces. “Or we welcome back important players, who perhaps have made a career in important clubs, and then come here to end their careers. Klose comes to mind, who lived a second youth at Lazio, Di Maria, Ronaldo himself”.

Saudi Arabia like China and Russia? D’Amico: “Sheikhs have money to waste”

But let’s go back to the initial question: has Italy really become the trusted “supermarket” of Arab whims? On this Andrea D’Amico has clear ideas. “In my opinion, you need to know how to ride the change, and therefore manage it: concern for its own sake is useless. You can’t compete with such huge resources.”

Could Saudi Arabia be the “new” frontier of spending sprees, in a similar way to other foreign leagues a few years ago? “What happened first in Russia and then in China is happening. It didn’t last long in China because the government is very attentive to people’s moods. When people started complaining about these stratospheric signings, the government pulled the oars in the boat”. In this sense, the problem in Saudi Arabia does not arise: “The sheikhs have money to waste…”

In short, Italian football is undermined by a new threat. According to the prosecutor, however, the malaise is at the root. “What keeps football are television rights, especially those that are bought from abroad. The fact of selling these rights imposes the need to have a credible product. At the moment, we are not credible from the point of view of sporting justice and the financial stability of clubs. That’s why we make less money than in other leagues.”