Cologne against Hoffenheim with a big step towards relegation

Status: 04/22/2023 7:55 p.m

After a 3-1 (2-0) win at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday (April 22, 2023), 1. FC Köln can look forward to almost certain relegation in the Bundesliga. Florian Kainz (18th) with a hand penalty, Davie Selke (39th) and Jan Thielmann (90th) scored for the guests. Kasper Dolberg shortened in added time.

With 35 points now, FC has a ten-point lead over relegation place 16. With 15 points still to be distributed, a relegation of the Domstadt team seems increasingly unrealistic. TSG Hoffenheim is completely different: The Kraichgauers are only four points ahead of the dangerous region.

To the live ticker: Hoffenheim against Cologne

arrow right

29th matchday

arrow right

Short-term change of referee: Braun for Brand

Even before kick-off, the first congratulations could be expressed: Robin Braun, originally intended to be the fourth official, unexpectedly made his Bundesliga debut as a referee because Benjamin Brand, originally intended, was unable to whistle due to an allergic shock.

The teams made it easy for Braun at the beginning, there were no fouls in the first ten minutes and there were no threats in front of the goals. Cologne’s Florian Kainz tried it a little more seriously for the first time (12′).

Cologne in the lead with a penalty

Shortly thereafter, Braun was the center of attention: After a handball from John Anthony Brooks, the referee decided on a penalty after video evidence – Kainz converted to the cheering of the almost 8,000 FC supporters who had traveled with them. Cologne continued to defend attentively and were unlucky when Oliver Baumann made an excellent save against a Selke header in the TSG goal (32′).

1. FC Köln wins 3-1 against Hoffenheim. A big step towards staying up, says coach Steffen Baumgart.

more

The guests stayed on, but Baumann again prevented a possible second goal after a cross pass from the right. The third FC attempt finally worked: The much criticized Selke prevailed in a header duel against Kevin Akpoguma, Baumann was no longer able to prevent the impact.

Hoffenheim does not use a few chances

The hosts got off to a much better start in the second half: Angelino failed at the strong Marvin Schwäbe in the Cologne goal (47′), Eric Martel blocked Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric at the last moment (57′) and Christoph Baumgartner aimed too far to the left (61′). The best phase of TSG went by without a goal, Cologne sorted themselves better and relied on counterattacks.

Hoffenheim lost 1:3 against Cologne. After the penalty for Cologne, TSG lost the thread and with it the game, says coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

more

Substitute Steffen Tigges missed the chance to decide (74th), on the other side Robert Skov missed the target. Anyone hoping for a final offensive by the hosts was bitterly disappointed. Thielmann made the decision on the counterattack before Dolberg provided some cosmetic results from Hoffenheim’s point of view.

Hector announces retirement in summer

After the game, former international Jonas Hector announced the end of his career after the current season. His coach Steffen Baumgart confirmed the news at the post-game press conference.

Cologne at home against Freiburg

1. FC Köln will host SC Freiburg on the next matchday (Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Hoffenheim is challenged in Leipzig at the same time.