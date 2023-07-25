Colombia 2-0 South Korea: South Americans capitalise on mistakes for opening World Cup win

Catalina Usme opened the scoring for Colombia with the fifth penalty scored at the World Cup so farHosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

Colombia got their 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup off to the perfect start with victory over South Korea in Sydney.

Catalina Usme put the South Americans ahead from the penalty spot, before teenager Linda Caicedo doubled the lead thanks to an error from Korean keeper Yoon Young-geul.

That was enough to give Colombia their second ever win at the tournament.

For South Korea, history was made as Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player at a Women’s World Cup.

The forward, aged just 16 years and 26 days, was introduced as a 77th-minute substitute.

The Asian nation, who have now lost all four of their Women’s World Cup opening matches, next face Morocco on 30 July in a must-win Group H match, before Colombia play Germany.

Casey Phair broke the record for the youngest Fifa World Cup player – women’s or men’s – by eight days

Colourful Colombia make their mark

This could have been Colombia’s World Cup – they bid to host the 2023 tournament and were only narrowly beaten by Australia and New Zealand.

While they might not be at home, a very loud army of fans made up the majority of the 24,323 crowd at Sydney Football Stadium – and were rewarded.

South Korea did their best to make the Colombians feel comfortable, handing them a two-goal first-half lead through a duo of defensive errors.

On 28 minutes, a frantic passage of play with several deflections and mis-hit shots ended when Shim Seo-yeon blocked a goalbound effort with her arm.

Usme calmly rolled home the result spot-kick, sparking wild celebrations among the yellow-shirted fans.

The worst was yet to come for South Korea, as Caicedo doubled the Colombian lead in a horrible moment for keeper Yoon.

Real Madrid winger Caicedo was allowed too much time and space to run at the defence down the left, she cut inside and her tame curled effort should have been saved but Yoon mistimed her jump and the ball slipped through her gloves and into the net.

Yet Caicedo’s drive, skill and foresight demonstrated why, at only 18, she is one of the most hotly-tipped young stars of the tournament.

Her goal made her the second-youngest player to score at a Women’s World Cup, after Brazil’s Marta, who did so aged 17 in 2003.

Colombia came close to extending their lead after half-time when Mayra Ramirez headed just wide.

The victory boosts their chances of qualifying from Group H, moving them level on points with favourites Germany.

Player of the match

Moon Mi-RaMoon Mi-Ra

Player of the match

Kang Chae-RimKang Chae-Rim

Colombia

Squad number4Player nameOspina

Squad number18Player nameCaicedo

Squad number5Player nameBedoya

Squad number11Player nameUsme

Squad number17Player nameArias

Squad number2Player nameVanegas

Squad number8Player nameRestrepo

Squad number6Player nameMontoya

Squad number19Player nameCarabalí

Squad number9Player nameRamírez

Squad number1Player namePérez

Squad number3Player nameÁrias

Squad number10Player nameSantos

South Korea

Squad number23Player nameKang Chae-Rim

Squad number12Player nameMoon Mi-Ra

Squad number19Player namePhair

Squad number13Player namePark Eun-Sun

Squad number20Player nameKim Hye-Ri

Squad number9Player nameLee Geum-Min

Squad number 11 Player name Choe Yu-Ri

Squad number10Player nameJi So-Yun

Squad number2Player nameChoo Hyo-Joo

Squad number4Player nameShim Seo-Yeon

Squad number7Player nameSon Hwa-Yeon

Squad number8Player nameCho So-Hyun

Squad number16Player nameJang Sel-Gi

Squad number6Player nameLim Seon-Joo

Squad number1Player nameYoon Young-Geul

Line-ups

Colombia

Formation 4-2-3-1

1Perez

17Arias19Carabalí3Árias2Vanegas

5Bedoya6Montoya

18Caicedo10Santos9Ramírez

11Usme

1Pérez17AriasBooked at 45mins19Carabalí3Árias2VanegasBooked at 10mins5Bedoya6MontoyaSubstituted forOspinaat 87’minutes18Caicedo10SantosSubstituted forRestrepoat 76’minutes9Ramírez11UsmeSubstitutes4Ospina7Reyes8Restrepo12Sepúlveda13Giraldo14Barón15Guzmán16Andrade20Ramos21Chacón22Caracas23Bahr

South Korea

Formation 5-3-2

1Yoon

2Choo20Kim6Lim4Shim16Jang

9Lee10Ji8Cho

7Son11Choe

1Yoon2ChooSubstituted forMoonat 88’minutes20Kim6LimBooked at 45mins4ShimBooked at 29mins16Jang9Lee10Ji8ChoSubstituted forParkat 68’minutes7SonSubstituted forKangat 68’minutes11ChoeSubstituted forPhairat 78’minutesSubstitutes3Hong5Kim12Moon13Park14Jeon15Chun17Lee 18Kim19Phair21Ryu22Bae23Kang

Live Text

Match ends, Colombia 2, Korea Republic 0.

Second Half ends, Colombia 2, Korea Republic 0.

Attempt saved. Mayra Ramírez (Colombia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Carolina Arias (Colombia).

Attempt missed. Catalina Usme (Colombia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution, Korea Republic. Moon Mi-Ra replaces Choo Hyo-Joo.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution, Colombia. Diana Ospina replaces Daniela Montoya because of an injury.

Delay in match because of an injury Daniela Montoya (Colombia).

Foul by Marcela Restrepo (Colombia).

Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jorelyn Carabalí (Colombia) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Catalina Usme with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Kim Hye-Ri.

Attempt blocked. Linda Caicedo (Colombia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mayra Ramírez.

Attempt missed. Manuela Vanegas (Colombia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Catalina Usme with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Lim Seon-Joo.

Substitution, Korea Republic. Casey Phair replaces Choe Yu-Ri.

Substitution, Colombia. Marcela Restrepo replaces Leicy Santos.

Offside, Colombia. Jorelyn Carabalí tries a through ball, but Carolina Arias is caught offside.

