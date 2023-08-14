Colombia Falls to England in Quarterfinals of 2023 Women’s World Cup

Colombia suffered a 1-2 defeat against England in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup at Accor Stadium on Saturday, August 12. Despite taking an early lead through a fantastic goal from Leicy Santos, the Colombian team couldn’t hold on as England turned the score around with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

The match between Colombia and England was scheduled to kick off at 05:30 (Peruvian time). The game was broadcast on Gol Caracol TV and RCN channels in Colombia, while the rest of South America could watch it on DirecTV Sports. Fans could also follow the minute-by-minute updates on the DT El Comercio website.

Colombia made history by reaching the quarterfinals of a major women’s soccer tournament for the first time. They secured their spot by defeating Jamaica 1-0 in the previous round. On the other hand, England, the reigning European champions, qualified for the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout victory against Nigeria.

Colombia’s journey in the Women’s World Cup ended with their loss to England. Head coach Nelson Abadía expressed pride in his team’s performance, highlighting their role as representatives of South America. Despite facing a tough challenge against England, Abadía remained optimistic, referencing their previous victory against Germany in the group stage.

England faced a tough battle against Nigeria in the previous round, with the match going into a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular and extra time. England emerged victorious with a 4-2 score in the shootout, securing their place in the quarterfinals. Manager Sarina Wiegman praised her team’s resilience and togetherness, acknowledging the difficult match they faced against Nigeria.

Colombia’s defeat marked the end of their journey in the Women’s World Cup, while England moved on to the next stage where they will face the winner of the match between Colombia and Jamaica. England entered the tournament as one of the favorites, and their performance against Nigeria showcased their determination to succeed.

The Women’s World Cup continues to captivate fans worldwide, with thrilling matches and standout performances from teams across the globe. The remaining teams will compete fiercely for a chance to lift the coveted trophy, promising more excitement in the upcoming matches.

