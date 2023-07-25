Colombia Makes Strong Debut in Women’s Soccer World Cup, Defeats South Korea 2-0

Colombia Starts Women’s Soccer World Cup with a Win Against South Korea

Colombia made a strong statement in their debut match at the Women’s Soccer World Cup by defeating South Korea 2-0. The game showcased a historical moment as South Korean striker Casey Phair became the youngest player ever to participate in the Women’s Soccer World Cup, just 26 days after her 16th birthday.

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo were the heroes for Colombia, scoring the goals that sealed their 2-0 victory. The match belonged to Group H, which is part of the tournament jointly organized by Australia and New Zealand.

Usme broke the deadlock in the 30th minute with a penalty after a South Korean handball. She skillfully deceived goalkeeper Yoon Younggeul and slotted the ball into the top corner. Just nine minutes later, Caicedo, an 18-year-old striker from Real Madrid, extended Colombia’s lead with a powerful shot that Yoon managed to touch but couldn’t prevent from entering the net.

Speaking about her first World Cup goal, Caicedo expressed joy but credited the victory to the collective effort of the team. She highlighted the anxiousness the team felt before the match and emphasized the importance of starting the tournament on the right foot.

In addition to the win, the match also marked the debut of the youngest player in the history of the Women’s World Cups, Casey Phair. The 16-year-old forward from South Korea made her appearance in the 78th minute, surpassing the previous record held by Nigerian Ifeanyi Chiejine at the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

Another notable fact from the Group H clash was the significant age difference between Phair and her teammate, South Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi. Their 22-year and 256-day age gap is the largest among teammates ever recorded in Women’s World Cup history according to FIFA.

Phair’s selection for the team also signifies a milestone as she is the first player of mixed descent to represent Korea in a World Cup.

Following their victory, Colombia will face Germany in their next match on Sunday, who started the tournament with a convincing win against Morocco. Meanwhile, South Korea’s upcoming opponents will be the Africans themselves.

It is worth mentioning that Norman Whiteside holds the title for the youngest player ever to participate in a men’s World Cup, as he represented Northern Ireland at the age of 17 years and 41 days in 1982.

This article contains information from Reuters.

