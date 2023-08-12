Colombia Prepares for Battle Against England’s Solid Defense in Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals

Colombia Focused on Team Game to Overcome England’s Solid Defense in Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals

Colombian coach Nelson Abadía expressed confidence in his team’s ability to overcome England’s formidable defense in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup. Abadía highlighted England’s strong defensive line, consisting of three defenders, which has proven solid throughout the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

“To beat that defensive trio, we have to rely on what has made us strong – the double wall, the short wall, and the game up front. Our players are clear on how to take advantage of their defense of three,” stated Abadía.

Colombian forward Mayra Ramírez, who plays for Spanish club Levante, acknowledged the challenge posed by England’s defense. She mentioned that Spain also frequently utilizes a three-man defense and that it will be a tough task for Colombia. However, Ramírez believes that exploiting the gaps and utilizing short passes can cause problems for England’s defense.

Colin Bell, coach of South Korea, praised Mayra Ramírez’s abilities after his team lost 2-0 to Colombia in the group stage. Bell described her as “world-class” and highlighted her strength and solidity.

Despite England being considered one of the favorites to win the tournament, Abadía assured that he had thoroughly analyzed their players and game system. He believes that Colombia’s players’ virtuosity will be the key to unbalancing the match.

Ahead of the crucial quarterfinal clash, Abadía gave his players a day off to relax and decongest mentally. He emphasized the distinction between facing European runners-up Germany in the group stage and European champions England in the quarterfinals, stating that each game must be approached differently.

In a significant blow to the English team, striker Lauren James has been suspended for two games due to her unsporting gesture targeting Nigerian player Michelle Alozie during the round of 16 match. The 21-year-old intentionally stepped on Alozie’s lower back while she was lying on the pitch. James will miss the quarterfinal against Colombia and potentially the semifinal if England progresses.

Despite the incident, James expressed her remorse and respect for her rival on Twitter. The England team also released a statement apologizing for her actions.

The Colombia vs. England quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on Caracol TV, RCN TV, DSports, and DGO on Saturday, August 12.

(Source: AFP)

