Colombia vs England: A Clash for Women’s Soccer Glory in the 2023 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup are set to take place this Thursday and Saturday, as the tournament in Australia and New Zealand reaches its final stages. Out of the original 32 teams, only eight remain with hopes of becoming the next international women’s soccer champion.

One particular match that has garnered significant attention is the face-off between Colombia and England. Colombia has made history by reaching this stage for the first time ever, making them the only representative from the American continent still in competition. The South American team has been the biggest revelation of the tournament so far, finishing on top of their group and securing victories against powerful opponents like Germany. The experienced Catalina Usme and young talent Linda Caicedo have emerged as standout players for Colombia.

On the other hand, England enters the quarterfinal as one of the top favorites to win the World Cup. Led by Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, and Lauren James, the “lionesses” have had a flawless run in the tournament so far, winning all three of their group stage matches. However, their round of 16 encounter against Nigeria proved to be a challenging affair, with the match going into penalties after a goalless draw. The victory came at a price as James was red-carded and may impact the upcoming duel against Colombia.

The last time these two teams faced each other was during the 2015 World Cup in Canada, where England emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. This time, Colombia will be seeking revenge.

The highly-anticipated Colombia versus England quarterfinal match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 12, at the Accord Stadium in Australia. The kickoff time will vary depending on the location:

Bogotá, Colombia: 5:30 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 7:30 am

Mexico City, Mexico: 4:30 am

Miami, United States: 6:30 am

Fans eager to watch the live action can tune in to the following broadcasters:

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Go

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports, DIRECTV Go

Mexico: VIX, TUDN

United States: Fox, Universo, Telemundo, Peacock

The stage is set for an intense and thrilling quarterfinal clash between Colombia and England as both teams aim to secure a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

