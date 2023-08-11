Colombia vs. England: A Crucial Match in the 2023 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals

Colombia vs. England Set to Clash in Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals

Colombia and England are gearing up for a highly anticipated match in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The game, which will take place at the Accor Stadium in Australia, holds significant importance for the Colombian team, commonly known as the ‘Cafeteras’. Having finished first in group H during the group stage, they have taken another step towards reaching the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Despite a somewhat uncertain outcome in their previous match against Morocco, the Colombian soccer team has showcased an impressive performance throughout the tournament. They have triumphed over strong opponents, such as Germany, South Korea, and China, marking their dominance in previous matches. In their most recent bout against Jamaica in the Round of 16, the Cafeteras displayed exceptional skill, securing a 1-0 victory.

However, the upcoming match against England poses a significant challenge for the Colombian players. The English team exhibited remarkable prowess in their match against Nigeria, which was decided by penalty kicks, with a final score of 4-2 in their favor. England’s previous victories against China (6-2) and Denmark further solidify their status as a formidable opponent.

Fans eagerly await the Colombia vs. England clash, which will kick off at 5:30 am local time in both Colombia and Peru. The game will be televised live on DSports, DGO, and Caracol TV. For comprehensive coverage, fans can also rely on Depor for all the updates, from team lineups to the final result.

The Colombia vs. England match is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, at the Accor Stadium. As the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup continue, fans are advised to tune in to their preferred TV signal, streaming platform, or visit Depor for comprehensive coverage.

For those wondering about the exact match timing, it varies depending on the country. In Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, the game will begin at 5:30 am, followed by Venezuela, Bolivia, and Chile at 6:30 am. Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay will kick off at 7:30 am. In Mexico City, the match starts at 4:30 am, while in Chicago (United States), it will be at 5:30 am. Lastly, Los Angeles (United States) will witness the game at 3:30 am.

