Colombia vs. England: Broadcasting Channels and Online Viewing Options for 2023 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals

Colombia to Face England in Quarterfinals of 2023 Women’s World Cup

Colombia’s national women’s soccer team is set to face England in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The highly anticipated match will take place on Thursday, August 10, at the Accor Stadium.

Colombia has been performing exceptionally well in the tournament, but they will now have to go up against one of the undefeated teams in the competition. The team’s success has been historic, as it is the first time Colombia has reached the third round in a major women’s soccer tournament. The match against England is expected to be a tough challenge for the Colombian team.

For fans in Colombia, the game will be broadcast on Caracol TV, RCN, and Gol Caracol. For the rest of South America, the match will be available on DirecTV Sports. Fans can also follow the minute-by-minute updates on the DT El Comercio website.

To watch the match online, viewers will need to create a DSports account. This will allow them to access the online transmission of the Colombia vs. England match.

Colombia secured their spot in the quarterfinals after defeating Jamaica 1-0 in a historic qualification match. The Jamaican team had not conceded a goal in the tournament until Colombia’s Catalina Usme scored in the 51st minute. The goal was the result of a cross from Ana María Guzmán, and it broke Jamaica’s clean sheet record in the tournament.

The victory was celebrated by Colombian supporters, who had a dominant presence in the stands at the Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne. Colombia is now the only team from the CONMEBOL confederation still in the World Cup, while Jamaica was the last team from the CONCACAF confederation.

Colombia’s coach, Nelson Abadía, expressed his pride in the team’s achievements, stating, “It is a patriotic pride, a regional pride, it is knowing that we are worthy representatives of Colombia, of South America.”

Looking ahead to the quarterfinal match against England, Abadía acknowledged that England is one of the favorites in the tournament, being the European champion. However, he remains confident in his team’s abilities, citing their previous victory against Germany in the group stage.

The Colombia vs. England match promises to be an exciting and highly competitive contest as both teams vie for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

