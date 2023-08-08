Colombia vs. Jamaica live highlights: Colombia wins 1-0 to advance

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continued Tuesday with Colombia taking down Jamaica, 1-0, in the round of 16 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Colombia was able to continue its surprise run in the tournament when Catalina Usme scored the lone goal in the 51st minute, scoring off a cross. It was the first and only goal that Jamaica conceded in the tournament.

Up next for Colombia is England, who defeated Nigeria in penalty kicks. The two nations will face off in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Here are the highlights!

Colombia vs. Jamaica Highlights

Colombia 1, Jamaica 0

90′ + 6′: One last stop

Jamaica put on a full press in the final minutes, making Colombia sweat to hold on to its lead. Colombia answered the call as Catalina Pérez made her way to the ball on Jamaica’s final cross of the game.

86′: Colombia just misses again

Minutes after Jamaica had a header that went just wide of the goal, Colombia’s Leicy Santos’ header looked like it would’ve gone in off a cross, but it hit the post.

82′: A near equalizer for Jamaica

Jamaica was so close to getting on the board to even the match in the 82nd minute. Drew Spence got her head on a cross sent to the middle of the box, but the ball went just wide of the left post to help keep Colombia’s lead intact.

65′: Caicedo close to adding to Colombia’s lead

Linda Caicedo had room to operate along the left side of the box, creating space as she entered to fire a shot off. But the shot went high and wide.

51′: Colombia goes up 1-0!

The Colombians finally broke through in the 51st minute when Catalina Usme controlled Ana Guzmán’s cross in the box and fired a shot close to the net to give Colombia a 1-0 lead.

It was the first goal that Jamaica conceded in the tournament.

Colombia’s Catalina Usme scores goal vs. Jamaica in 51′

Halftime: Match locked in a scoreless tie

There weren’t many scoring opportunities in the first half, but Colombia was able to get more shots off. It registered seven total shots with two on goal, adding in four corner kicks. Jamaica, meanwhile, only registered two total shots in the first half.

45′ + 2′: Colombia miscommunication almost leads to goal

Catalina Pérez was unsure whether to step up and get the ball, almost leaving her in no man’s land before the ball was booted out of play for a corner.

41′: First yellow

Jamaica’s Chantelle Swaby earned the first booking of the match when she poked Colombia’s Mayra Ramírez along the sideline while contesting a ball.

27′: Taking it in her own hands

Jamaica goalie Becky Spencer went up in the box to catch a Colombian cross early on to keep the game scoreless.

13′: Crafty play

Caicedo showed off her dribbling skills early on as she tried to make magic happen in the corner of the attacking end.

1′: Underway!

The last day of the round of 16 is underway!

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women’s World Cup Colombia Jamaica

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

