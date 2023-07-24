Title: Colombian Attacker Roger Martínez Set to Return to Racing de Avellaneda in Argentina

After bidding farewell to Mexican soccer, Colombian forward Roger Martínez is reportedly preparing to make a comeback to his homeland as he nears a return to Racing de Avellaneda in Argentina. According to several sources, an agreement has been reached between the parties involved, with Martínez expected to arrive in Buenos Aires next week.

Renowned transfer expert and journalist César Luis Merlo confirmed the news, stating that Martínez is set to undergo a medical examination and finalize contract negotiations. Having recently departed from America, the striker will join Racing de Avellaneda as a free agent. Although initially linked with Boca Juniors, Martínez has ultimately chosen a reunion with his former team, where he previously played in the 2013/14 and 2016 seasons before moving to Chinese football.

At 19 years old, Martínez made his debut with Racing de Avellaneda, and now, at 29, he is set to sign a year-and-a-half contract, binding him to the club until December 2024. His arrival will provide a valuable attacking option as part of the team’s formidable lineup, which already boasts players like Gago, Maximiliano Romero, and Nicolás Reniero.

It is worth noting that Martínez had to accept a reduced salary to facilitate his return to Racing de Avellaneda, as the offer made to him fell short of what he earned during his time in Mexico with America. Confirming his imminent return, Martínez recently shared a video on his Instagram account, showcasing his training in Racing de Avellaneda attire. This move delighted fans who eagerly anticipate his highly anticipated return.

With Martínez having played 16 games and netting two goals in 2023, the arrival of the skilled forward promises to bolster Racing de Avellaneda’s attacking prowess. The 29-year-old also sparked further excitement by posting a photo on Instagram donning the Racing shirt during personalized training sessions.

As the transfer deal nears completion, Martínez’s return to Argentina is set to send shockwaves through the footballing community, particularly among Racing de Avellaneda supporters who eagerly await his contributions to the team’s future success.

