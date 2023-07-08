Colombian Coach Jorge Luis Pinto Leaves Deportivo Cali; Could Join Honduras National Team

Title: Jorge Luis Pinto Resigns from Deportivo Cali, Potential Candidate for Honduras Coach

Date: July 8, 2023

The renowned Colombian coach, Jorge Luis Pinto, has made headlines today by confirming his departure from the struggling Deportivo Cali club. The decision comes amidst ongoing financial difficulties for the team, as reported by local media outlets.

Pinto, aged 70, took to his social media platforms to bid farewell to the loyal fans of Deportivo Cali. In his heartfelt letter, the coach expressed his commitment, professionalism, dedication, and passion toward leading the team through challenging times. However, he also conveyed his frustration with the club’s board, suggesting a misalignment of principles and values.

The departure of Pinto from Deportivo Cali has sparked interest in Honduras, as the national team is currently seeking a new coach following the resignation of Argentine manager Diego Vázquez. Pinto’s experience and track record make him a potential candidate to fill the role.

It is worth noting that the Honduran Football Federation (Fenafuth) had previously attempted to bring Pinto on board during the last qualifying process. However, the move did not materialize, and Fabián Coito was ultimately appointed before Gustavo “Bolillo” Gómez.

Jorge Luis Pinto previously led the Honduras National Team on their journey to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Although they were ultimately defeated in the playoffs by the Australian team, Pinto’s tenure showcased his ability to guide the team towards major tournaments.

Furthermore, Pinto achieved remarkable success with the Honduran U-23 team during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. Under his leadership, they achieved historic results, including a quarterfinal victory over South Korea, leading the team to the semifinals.

Reports suggest that Juan Carlos Osorio is currently the frontrunner for the position of Honduras coach, according to sources within Fenafuth. However, with Pinto’s departure from Deportivo Cali, his extensive knowledge of Concacaf football makes him an attractive alternative.

It should be noted that Jorge Luis Pinto was the highest-paid coach in Honduras’ history, earning a monthly salary of $50,000. His managerial expertise and experience could potentially bring new success to the Honduran national team if appointed as the head coach.

As the nation eagerly awaits the decision of Fenafuth, the potential addition of Jorge Luis Pinto to the list of candidates reflects the federation’s commitment to securing a quality coach who can fulfill the team’s ambitions.

