Colombian Diaspora in Australia: Unconditional Support for the Women’s Soccer Team

Colombians in Australia show unwavering support for women’s soccer team

Colombians living in Australia, thousands of kilometers away from their home country, have gone to great lengths to make their women’s soccer team feel at home. No matter where the Colombians play, the stadiums have become stages of art, culture, and support songs.

With flags, masks, typical dances, and posters with messages, Colombians express their unconditional support for their women’s team, which has made history. One notable display is the longest flag in Australia, made in Colombia and imported for the World Cup in Australian territory.

“It is the biggest flag in Australia. We had it made in Colombia, especially for our World Cup,” said Johana Castillo, who owns the national symbol.

The patriotic feeling runs deep among Colombians in Australia, as their fervor for soccer continues to grow with the increasing influx of Colombian migrants. According to the latest Australian census conducted in 2021, over 35,000 Colombians now reside in the country. The majority of them live in Sydney and Melbourne, the two most populous cities.

Many Colombians arrive in Australia with temporary student visas that allow them to work part-time. It is worth noting that one in three Colombians in Australia holds Australian citizenship, and a significant percentage of them have received an undergraduate level of education or higher.

The Colombian community in Australia has embraced social media and other platforms to organize themselves and ensure their presence at every game, adding an extra note of joy to the World Cup matches.

“We are here to dance and give them a lot of energy from outside the stadium and from inside,” said Andrés Moya, a Colombian resident in Melbourne.

The motto of the Colombian team for this World Cup, “Chasing a dream,” has struck a chord with the fans, who have shown unwavering support for the young soccer players on and off the field.

“English barriers don’t matter, border barriers don’t matter, nothing. He is chasing a dream. And that is the objective,” commented Alma Hernández, a Colombian supporter.

The players themselves have acknowledged and appreciated the support they have received from their fans.

“The first who did not stop believing were them. We bring you a little corner of each department, of each city. Here to Australia. Today we gave them joy, and they supported us. The truth is that it is very exciting to see how emotional the Colombians were, and I feel that they are on the other side of the world and that the Colombian women’s team comes and gives them this joy,” said Daniela Arias, expressing gratitude for the support.

The Colombian fans in Australia continue to cheer on their team, united in their pursuit of the dream of soccer glory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

