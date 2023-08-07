Colombian Figure Skating Legend Luz Mery Tristán Brutally Murdered in Cali Condominium

Colombian Figure Skating Champion Luz Mery Tristán Murdered in Cali: Partner Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, former world champion figure skater Luz Mery Tristán was found dead in her condominium in Cali, Colombia. The 60-year-old athlete, who won the world championship title in 1990, was believed to have been shot multiple times by her boyfriend. Upon their arrival at the scene, the police reported that the suspect fired shots at them, leading to his subsequent arrest.

The tragic news has sparked a wave of sorrow and outrage across the country. Clara Luz Roldan, the governor of Valle, expressed her deep sadness and described Tristán as a true legend and an embodiment of perseverance and passion for sports. Urging for justice, Roldan called on the Prosecutor’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrator receives the harshest possible punishment.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro reacted to the incident on Twitter, suggesting that it appears to be a case of feminicide. He lamented the loss of Tristán, who had become an iconic figure in Colombian sports over the years, bringing immense pride to the nation.

Tristán’s untimely demise is a considerable blow to the sporting community. She was not only the first Colombian to win a world skating championship but also served as an inspiration to countless young athletes aspiring to achieve greatness. Governor Roldán emphasized Tristán’s role in shaping Colombian skating into the powerhouse it is today.

Carlos Orlando Ferreira, the former president of the Colombian Skating Federation, expressed his condolences and hailed Tristán as a pioneer in the sport and an entrepreneurial woman.

Tristán, originally from Pereira, moved to Cali at a young age, where she discovered her passion for skating. Her achievements within the sport include winning gold in the 5,000-meter event at the Pan American Games in Indianapolis, where she also secured a bronze medal as part of the relay team.

Beyond figure skating, Tristán made her mark in cycling as well. She was among the trailblazers who participated in the Tour de France in 1986, though her results did not meet her aspirations.

Following her retirement from competitive sports, Tristán ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her own sportswear brand and founding a skating school in Cali, which continues to thrive under her name. Many notable skaters, including Daniela Mendoza, Rommy Muñoz, Sebastián Garcés, and Johana Viveros, have honed their skills at her academy.

The tragic loss of Luz Mery Tristán has left the Colombian sporting community in mourning. As investigations proceed, the nation hopes for justice for their fallen champion, whose legacy as a trailblazer and inspiration will forever be remembered.

