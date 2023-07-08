Colombian Media Concerned About Julian Quiñones Choosing Mexican National Team Over Colombia

Title: Julián Quiñones’ Potential Decision to Play for Mexican National Team Raises Concerns in Colombia

Futbol Picante Analyst Shares Views on Julián Quiñones’ International Career

Renowned football analyst, Chelís, has weighed in on the potential national team choice of América’s attacker, Julián Quiñones. Chelís believes that if Quiñones is indeed talented, he should be given the chance to represent Colombia, rather than opting for the Mexican National Team. This comment comes amidst concerns that Quiñones may not receive a call-up from the Colombian team.

A Defeat for Colombia if Quiñones Plays for Mexico

Various journalists consulted by ESPN in Colombia have expressed their disappointment over the possibility of Julián Quiñones choosing to play for Mexico instead of his home country. These journalists consider it a “defeat” for Colombia and hope that the Colombian Soccer Federation will make efforts to retain the talented forward.

“In Colombia, we feel that it may already be too late to include him, due to his publicly expressed desire to receive opportunities in the country that welcomed him, embraced him, and has opened doors for him like Mexico,” said Julián Capera, a journalist for ESPN in Colombia. “Not having Quiñones in the immediate future would be a defeat for us. We understand that this is his decision, resulting from being overlooked by the recent coaching staff of the Colombian team. It is a real pity for our football.”

Quiñones’ Impressive Career in Mexico

At 26 years old, Julián Quiñones has achieved great success in Mexican football, including four Liga MX titles and playing a key role in Atlas winning their first championship in seven decades. Despite his achievements, Quiñones has not received much attention from his native Colombia and has started the naturalization process in Mexico.

Curious Lack of Attention from Colombian Soccer Federation

The Colombian Soccer Federation and previous coaches have been criticized for not considering Quiñones, even during microcycles or friendlies. Some journalists speculate that issues such as leadership or players expressing their annoyance may have contributed to this lack of attention. The frustration of not being called up to the national team was especially notable when fellow player John Córdoba voiced his displeasure on social media.

The Fate of Quiñones Lies with Coach Néstor Lorenzo

The potential opportunity to retain Julián Quiñones rests in the hands of Néstor Lorenzo, the coach of the Colombian National Team. Journalist Daniel Millán hopes that at least one call-up can change the direction of Quiñones’ decision.

“One of the issues that condemned us not to go to Qatar was the goal deficit, and today I consider that Colombia does not have a surplus of forwards, so Julián Quiñones could come in to give an important hand,” said Millán. “Hopefully, Lorenzo will give him a little call, to keep him in mind and let Quiñones know that his desire is acknowledged.”

Colombian Connection: Quiñones’ Formative Years in Mexico

Journalists in Colombia acknowledge that Quiñones’ predilection for Mexico stems from his training and career in Liga MX.

“I would understand if he wanted to play for Mexico because he finished his training there. Mexican soccer has given him all the opportunities and the confidence he needed. Additionally, he has a strong desire to represent a national team,” shared Daniel Millán, a journalist from Telepacifico Noticias.

Quiñones arrived in Mexico at the age of 18, starting his football journey from Tigres’ Sub-20 team before progressing through the Expansion League and eventually becoming a key asset for América.

“What weighs the most in favor of Mexico over Colombia for Quiñones is that his entire career was spent in Mexico. He spent less time in Colombian soccer and is more accustomed to the environment and idiosyncrasies of Mexican football. It’s about the weight and significance of his journey, where he has built his ties,” explained Juan Carlos Cortés of Blu Radio – Colombia.

Note: The content provided in this article is based on statements and opinions from various sources and should be treated as such.

