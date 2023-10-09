Colombian National Team Faces Misfortunes Ahead of Double South American Qualifying Date

Colombian National Team Faces Misfortunes Ahead of South American Qualifiers

In the lead-up to the upcoming double South American qualifying date, the Colombian National Team has encountered setbacks. Scheduled to face Uruguay in Barranquilla on October 12 and Ecuador in Quito on October 17, the team has had to make modifications to its original call due to various issues.

Initially included on the list was full-back Daniel Muñoz. However, Muñoz’s participation was hindered by physical problems, forcing him to withdraw from the team. The Colombian Football Federation announced the news last Saturday, stating, “The player Daniel Muñoz of KRC Genk will not be able to fulfill the call made by technical director Nestor Lorenzo for the matches corresponding to dates 3 and 4 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Stefan Medina from CF Monterrey was subsequently named as Muñoz’s replacement. However, there were doubts surrounding Medina’s availability, with Colombian coach Fernando Ortiz mentioning the need to prioritize the welfare of key players. Ultimately, the Colombian Football Federation confirmed Medina’s unavailability through an official statement. Alongside Medina, Diego Valoyes of FC Juárez was also deemed unfit to join the team.

As a result, Juan David Mosquera from the Portland Timbers and Leonardo Castro from Millonarios FC were called up as replacements. They are expected to arrive in Barranquilla as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the Colombian National Team who are fit to play have started their preparations in Barranquilla. Notable arrivals include full-back Frank Fabra, midfielder Matheus Uribe, and goalkeepers Kevin Mier and Álvaro Montero. Work sessions have already begun, focusing on strength training in the gym and ball exercises on the field.

The team anticipates more arrivals throughout the week, including the highly awaited James Rodríguez, who could join on the night of October 8. However, Liverpool player Luis Díaz might take a little longer to arrive due to his commitments with his club.

With the Colombian National Team facing these misfortunes, fans are eager to see how the team will perform in the upcoming qualifiers.

