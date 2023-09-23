Colombian Referee Wilmar Roldán Appointed for Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras Semi-Final First Leg

Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán has been selected by the Conmebol Referees Commission to officiate the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores semi-final between Boca Juniors and Palmeiras. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on September 28 at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires. Roldán will be supported by his fellow countrymen Alexander Guzmán and Sebastián Vela as assistant referees, while the Chilean Juan Lara will serve as the VAR referee.

The referee appointments for the two Copa Libertadores semi-final matches have been finalized. The first leg, featuring Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras, will kick off on September 28 at 07:30 pm (Colombia time), followed by the second leg on September 27 at the same time.

Football fans eagerly anticipate the clash between these two South American giants. Both teams have shown extraordinary skill and determination throughout the tournament, making this semi-final matchup a highly anticipated and fiercely contested battle. With Wilmar Roldán leading the officiating team, spectators can expect a fair and exciting match as these teams fight for a spot in the Copa Libertadores final.

