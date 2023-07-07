Title: Colombian Soccer Player Exposes Mistreatment by Motagua Club in Honduras

Publication Date: July 7, 2023

In a shocking revelation, Colombian soccer player Santiago Montoya has come forward to share his ordeal with Motagua, a club he joined in February 2023 with hopes of making history. Montoya’s time with the club was cut short after just four games, and he has now spoken out about the mistreatment he endured during his brief stint in Tegucigalpa.

Speaking in an interview with Deportes TVC, Montoya detailed the circumstances surrounding his departure and the way in which he was treated by the club. Initially, when Montoya was informed that the team no longer required his services, discussions were held about reaching an agreement to terminate his contract. Montoya, in a show of goodwill, offered a discount on the remaining contract, but the club’s response left him disappointed.

Expressing his displeasure, Montoya criticized Motagua, stating, “I had a lot of respect for Motagua, I came with a lot of professionalism, but what they do is not even close to being the actions of a great team.” The midfielder, who joined Motagua from Deportivo Pereira in Colombia, considered his move to Honduras a significant financial loss.

Montoya continued by sharing the series of meetings where Motagua presented unfavorable proposals to end his contract. Frustrated with the lack of progress, Montoya recounted a conversation with Emilio, a club representative, who revealed that they had a settlement agreement signed by Montoya upon his arrival. However, legal experts advised Montoya that such an agreement, signed before joining a club, was invalid.

As the Colombian player geared up for preseason training, he noticed a clear change in the club’s behavior. Montoya claimed that the club pressured him to return early from his vacation, threatening to deem it a breach of contract if he failed to comply. Eventually, Motagua presented Montoya with a settlement, which he received on June 16, a date he vehemently denies ever signing or being present for.

Reflecting on his time with Motagua, Montoya expressed his disappointment and highlighted that such treatment had never occurred in his 13-year career. He criticized Motagua for disrespecting professionalism and disregarding a player’s commitment. Despite his negative experience, Montoya vowed to move forward and focus on his future in soccer.

As Montoya’s shocking revelations come to light, the soccer community is left questioning the actions of Motagua and its treatment of players. This incident serves as a reminder that, while Motagua may have a storied history and numerous titles, their handling of personnel raises serious concerns about their reputation as a top-tier club.

Although Montoya’s experience has been characterized as a setback in his career, he remains optimistic, quoting Maradona as he states, “Soccer is beautiful and there are lessons to be learned on the long road.” Despite the disappointment, Montoya’s willingness to speak out against the mistreatment highlights the need for transparency and respect within the world of soccer.

