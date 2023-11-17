Colombia’s Historic Victory Over Brazil and Preparations for the Match Against Paraguay

Colombian National Team celebrates historic victory over Brazil and prepares for Paraguay match

The Colombian National Team is feeling jubilant after the historic 2-1 victory against Brazil in the qualifying round. This win marks the first time that the national team has ever defeated the five-time world champion in the qualifying round, removing a thorn and ending a long-standing curse.

Under the leadership of coach Néstor Lorenzo, the team achieved a historic comeback against Brazil, extending their undefeated record to 13 games. This victory was even more remarkable considering that Brazil played without Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo, Gabriel Jesús, and Ederson, who were all affected by injuries.

Two goals from Luis Díaz sealed the victory for the Colombian National Team, allowing them to secure the three points and reach the third position in the South American qualifying round.

However, the euphoria of the victory must now be set aside, as the team prepares to face Paraguay in a tough match in Asunción. Unfortunately, central defender Dávinson Sánchez will be absent from this match due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Coach Néstor Lorenzo will have to make a decision between Carlos Cuesta or Yerry Mina to fill the gap left by Sánchez.

The Colombian National Team will face Paraguay on Tuesday, November 21, at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción. Despite the challenges ahead, the team is ready to build on their victory against Brazil and continue their pursuit of World Cup qualification.

