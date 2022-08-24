CERTOSA.

The first announcements and the first new faces arrive for the very young squad of Colombo Impianti Certosa who, under the orders of the very confirmed coach Federico Di Toma, will face the next B2 women’s championship. Agnese Capone, born in 2005, 175 cm, fresh from the season in the B1 series in Trento played as a starter, will be the new setter and will share the control room with Francesca Valentini, born in 2006, 175 cm, in the last championship committed both in series B1 than in series with the Orago shirt. The list of new grafts continues with Margherita Sansò, born in 2005, 180 cm, coming from Miovolley Gossolengo (series B1 and series C) will be the new striker. The club of the patron Max Bonfanti had in the meantime formalized the confirmations of Valentina Omonoyan, striker born in 2005, Caterina Conforti, central born in 2006, Raffaella Giunta, central born in 2005, Alice Marabelli, central born in 2005, Caterina Biancardi, striker born in 2005, Luis Juncu , striker born in 2005. Also the very young Alessia Rizzi, striker born in 2006, Sofia Beretta, striker born in 2006, Benedetta Sacchetti, free born in 2006, Arianna Bonora, striker born in 2006, Matilde De Carlini, middle class 2006. Other new faces for the season that is about to begin concern the technical and managerial staff with the arrival of the trainer Jana Giuliana Piccolo and Giancarlo Albanesi who will be manager accompanying the first team and will also cover the role of team manager. Finally, the club of the patron Max Bonfanti formalizes the conclusion of the collaboration relationship with the athletic trainer Stefano Tomarchio due to his personal reasons. –

f.ba.