The ducal coach: “We have quality and young people of value. Among the opponents I fear Universo, Savigliano and Alba”

VIGEVANO

Stefano Colombo returned to Florens Vigevano because the heart cannot be commanded and because the project appears ambitious, that is to return as soon as possible at least in women’s B1.

The team set up by sporting director Fabio Ricci is certainly from the front row, but the season will still be very demanding and coach Colombo confirms it: “In the meantime, I am more than satisfied with the squad that was built with Ricci’s usual excellent work – the coach said. of the ducal sextet – We do not have the usual staff with very strong owners and the other supporting ones. If anything, we have a team with different players of quality and experience gained in higher categories and ready, for this reason, to lead the group towards the high-level objectives that we set ourselves. But the rest of the squad is made up of a good group of young and quality players, determined to carve out spaces during the season and to get satisfaction together with the whole team. And this is the element that can make a difference on the pitch. After a first phase of adjustment, I am convinced that these girls will be able to make an important contribution when they are called on the field, guaranteeing the maintenance of the overall high quality ».

Then, however, there are the opponents with whom to concretely deal. Sfre Universo In Volley Pavia has set up, as a newly promoted, a competitive and ambitious squad, but in Piedmont, the region on which most of group A gravitates in which Florens and Universo are inserted, there is no shortage of other formations built to aim for the leap in category .

«Alba and Issa Novata have spent a lot and hired higher category players, a clear sign that they have very ambitious projects. They tell me that Savigliano has also put together a very competitive squad, the same Junior Casale, even with many young people, has taken Gatti who is an expert and thick player for the B2 series – continues his analysis Colombo – I think it will be a championship of a higher level than in recent seasons. At the moment I do not see mattress teams and games that are somehow discounted. Indeed, I believe that the greatest difficulty in this context will be going to win away from home. Especially in various plants in Piedmont, the home factor is very strong, it transforms the teams and affects a lot. We will also have to grow from this point of view if we want to pursue our important ambitions ”, concludes the coach who returned to Vigevano giving up the bench in Biella in B1. –

