Among the young talents of Milan there is Lorenzo Colombo, striker now on loan to Lecce. The Rossoneri center forward made statements to RTL 102.5, where he also spoke about Milan. About the beginning of the career: “After a tryout I was taken by Milan, I was the third of my season to be taken. 2020 marked my transition from the youth sector to the Rossoneri first team“.

On the loan: “If you see the loan as a lack of trust, you have it all wrong. Best not to go there at that point. The loan is a growth opportunity that also helps you to get to know yourself better. For me, going on loan is essential to become the player in my head. If you’re at Milan and you’re facing players like Ibrahimovic it’s not easy to show off, so you have to try to be seen in other teams“.

Meaning of the nickname “Hulk”: “Because I was always in the gym and I did a lot of weights. I have a fairly muscular physique and that’s why he called me that. Strength in football is essential for me, in today’s football, to be competitive, you must first of all be an athlete“.

On the goal on his debut with Milan: “We were finishing up in the morning at Milanello, a doctor arrives and tells us that Ibrahimovic was positive for Covid. Pioli came to me and he told me that in the evening I would play in the starting lineup. I usually sleep after lunch, but I didn’t make it this time. After the goal I wanted to break everything, too bad there weren’t any fans“. See also Marotta: "Inter's transfer market will be sustainable. Derby? Nice to play almost immediately"

On the national team: “It is my goal, my dream. I work every day to get to the national team as well. Representing your country, especially in a World Cup, means a lot. I hope so, but it’s all up to me“.

His idols: “My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, for his mentality and attitude to work I see myself a lot in him. As a child they nicknamed me Batistuta because I had long hair and I kicked hard“.

December 22, 2022

