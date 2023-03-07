Colorado police announced Monday they were working on an investigation into Ja Morant’s actions over the weekend. The Memphis Grizzlies star had indeed posted a video on Instagram Live in which she appeared to show a gun while she was at a nightclub.

The Glendale Police Department confirmed the incident occurred at a bar in Glendale, a small enclave surrounded by Denver known for its strip clubs and strip malls.

The department said it was investigating whether Morant violated gun ownership laws. A source told ESPN that the event occurred at Shotgun Willie’s, a “gentlemen’s club.”

Monday ESPN he attempted to contact the venue, but a person who answered the phone repeatedly hung up on the reporter’s face. Gun ownership is permitted in Colorado, but there are some exceptions, such as the possession of firearms on federal property is prohibited. Additionally, it is illegal in Colorado to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Under NBA rules, a player may not possess a firearm while on team property or traveling on team business. In Morant’s live-streamed video, it’s unclear whether the athlete is intoxicated, but other people are seen drinking.

Captain Jamie Dillon told the Associated Press that police have not received any calls or complaints about Morant’s actions, but began looking into the matter Saturday after learning of the video circulating online. At the moment, Morant is away from the team while the NBA investigates him.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins did not provide any definitive timelines for his return and said the athlete was unavailable in the game against the LA Clippers Sunday night. Memphis will play the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.