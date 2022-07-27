Taking the 30-year-old ex Empoli and Castelfranco, world under in 2011. Letizia Riso will work alongside Del Vaglio in the control room

GARLASCO

Ambrovit Garlasco signs a coup of prestige for the new season in women’s volleyball B1 series, engaging the strong and expert forward Laura Baggi from Lodi.

Born in 1992, 189 centimeters tall, Baggi wore the blue jersey in the Under 18, Under 19 and Under 20, winning the World Cup in 2011. In the 2011/2012 season he arrived at Crema Volley and achieved promotion to Serie A1, then moved to the Towers Breganze, with whom he stayed for three seasons. In 2015 the transfer to Lilliput Settimo Torinese in Serie A2, then in the following season he contributed to the promotion of Properzi Lodi in Serie A2 and to the conquest of the Italian Cup. Baggi then decides to accept the proposals from abroad and plays a season in the Finnish championship at HPK Naiset, before returning to Italy to wear, in order, the shirts of Filottrano, Cutrofiano and, in the last two seasons, with Timenet Empoli and Castelfranco di Sotto volleyball.

Offensive terminal

Flexible and solid attacker, Baggi will certainly be one of the main attacking terminals, if not the main one, in the game geometries of coach Stefano Mattioli who slowly sees the squad come together after the confirmations in attack by Federica Favaretto and Valentina Cozzi, as well as by Alena De Martino, which was followed by the return of Viviana Angeleri to cover the role of free owner and, more recently, the hiring of the setter Martina Del Vaglio who, at this point, will share the directing tasks of the Ambrovit with a another very welcome return, namely that of Letizia Riso who returns to Garlasco where she had already been a couple of seasons ago. Previously, the director from Pavia had stood out in Serie C in Binasco under the guidance of Mattioli, while the last adventure before returning to Garlasco was a two-year period in Serie B2 in Marudo.

Other incoming announcements are now awaited from the Lomellino team, especially in the central department left unguarded after the departures of Silvia Sala and Elisa Armondi. –