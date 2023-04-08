Atalanta wasted a good opportunity to catch Inter in fourth place: Bologna wins 2-0 in Bergamo thanks to goals from Sansone and Orsolini, both coming in the second half. Ninth defeat in the championship for the Orobic team, the fifth gained within the walls of friends: instead the Bolognese dream, at -5 from Atalanta and from the European zone. For a blocked match with little space, Gasperini relied on the 3-4-1-2 formation: Ruggeri was replaced at the last minute – out due to a muscle strain in his left flexor in the finishing line -, in place of the blue winger, space Maehle with Lookman and Hojlund up front. False nueve for the rossoblùs with Sansone supported by Soriano, Ferguson and Barrow. The first half slipped away between a few too many mistakes and few chances: if on the rossoblù side the ex Barrow tried several times – two imprecise conclusions -, the hosts chewed bitterly on the double opportunity not exploited by Hojlund, blocked in both plays by Skorupski.

In the first half Gasperini also had to do without Pasalic, released due to a sprain to his right ankle. The action that changed the inertia of the game took shape in the 4th minute of the second half: on a wrong reading by the Orobic defense Sansone, holed by Barrow, found the opening goal with a great shot at the far post (the number 10 was kept in play by Scalvini, ed.). The Bolognese goal overshadowed the Atalanta manoeuvre, Gasperini’s men tried more on inertia than ideas: Hojlund worried Skorupski with a header from a cross from Boga, Zapata and Muriel had very little impact on the Nerazzurri manoeuvre. The goal that closed the speeches was signed by Orsolini – who just before had seen a goal disallowed for offside – on the counterattack, left free by Palomino. In the final Muriel also tried, but Skorupski opposed it with an excellent intervention. In the next round, the players from Bergamo will face Fiorentina away while Bologna will host Milan.

Overtaking Cremonese in recovery, Samp beaten 3-2 at Ferraris

It’s the middle of the night for Sampdoria defeated in the recovery from Cremonese to Ferraris, a sentence for the blucerchiati now one step away from Serie B. Ballardini’s team gives hope with this success. He finishes 3-2 thanks to Sernicola’s jewel in the 95th minute. Stankovic’s team puts the overtaking arrow in the first lunge. Augello is very good on the left wing to cross centrally for Leris who anticipates Quagliata and signs the advantage. His header leaves no way out for Carnesecchi when he is about to hit the 15th minute. Samp close to doubling in the 29th minute but Carnesecchi closes well on Zanoli. Then Cremonese lights up and becomes dangerous in the 32nd minute with a header from Bianchetti who supports for Ghiglione but the winger arrives an instant late. But Ghiglione himself in the 35th minute on Quagliata’s cross invents a volley that touches the ground and overtakes Ravaglia.

Convincing start in the second half of Sampdoria who builds three chances in fifteen minutes: Augello is stopped by Meitè, then Carnesecchi hypnotizes Djuricic who could have done much better, then Zanoli puts just wide from the edge. It’s a decidedly livelier Sampdoria than at the end of the first half and it proves it in the 21st minute when the double materializes thanks to the new entry Lammers. From the left again Augello strokes for the Sampdoria number ten who heads in. It seems like the beginning of the party for Sampdoria but Cremonese doesn’t give up an inch and finds the equalizer in the final minutes of the match. Excellent initiative by Dessers who enters the area from the right and crosses for Lochoshvili who anticipates Nuytinck from the chest and mocks Ravaglia. Then the sensational overtaking with Sernicola’s saber that ends up in the top corner following the development of an action where Afena Gyan had hit the post.

Spezia stops Fiorentina, 1-1 against the Franchi

The streak of victories for Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina stops at nine, blocked at home by a combative Spezia who is faced with a team that is certainly tired from last Wednesday’s Coppa Italia match in Cremona, but also not very lucid and imprecise. For the guests a golden point, for Biraghi and his companions a missed opportunity. From the first half it was clear that it will be a demanding afternoon for the Viola. The Ligurians, led by Leonardo Semplici, close well and try to restart, leaving little room for the initiatives of the lilies who receive nothing from the offensive wingers, with the Italian choosing Sottil but not being repaid. The advantage of the landlords is random and arrives in the 25th minute thanks to a descent on the left by Biraghi who puts it in the way and finds a detour in Wisnieski’s own goal. The 1-0 is short-lived given that already 7 minutes later, on a postponement from Dragowski, the home defense finds itself exposed with Nzola who takes advantage of the indecision of both Igor in marking and Terracciano in outgoing and equalises.

Fiorentina are also unlucky if it is true that Cabral first hits the crossbar in the 33rd minute, then Brekalo in the 60th minute and as soon as he entered, he hit the post. In the final 25′, Spezia withdraws even more into their own half while the Italian, in addition to the former Toro, puts in Nico Gonzalez, with Biraghi who is denied the joy of the goal by Dragowski. Fiorentina play a large volume of play but shoot very little on goal and when they do it is with the wrong aim, as with Jovic 2 ‘from the end who puts wide in front of the La Spezia goalkeeper. However, it was sensational what Shomurodov did wrong on the counterattack who, in the 90th minute only in front of Terracciano and ignoring a teammate, tried a spoon that the Viola goalkeeper blocked without problems. The six added time don’t help the Viola to build anything else, it ends 1-1.

Monza comes back and runs away, Udinese equalizes in the 91st minute

The lunch match on Easter Eve at the Dacia Arena ends in a draw between Udinese and Monza. The match started immediately with the advantage of the Friulians, who took the lead in the 15th minute thanks to a goal by Lovric. Udinese continues to press and creates other chances, while Monza only manages to respond in the 35th minute with a shot from Colpani.

In the second half, Monza overturned the result, scoring in the 2nd minute with a goal from Colpani, which then doubled in the 8th minute with an assist from Sensi. Udinese accuses the blow and Monza is close to closing the match, without succeeding. In the 40th minute Udinese protested an alleged penalty kick, the referee confirmed and Beto signed the final 2-2 from the penalty spot.