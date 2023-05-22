Combat sport, Distable beats Montoya in Molfetta

At the gala event called The challenge and held at the Palapanunzio in Molfetta, in the province of Bari, there was also Igor Distabile from the Invernino fight center in Vittoria who fought with full contact (class C) which by regulation provides for ko, in addition to the K-1 Rules of combat, a martial art in which the use of punches, kicks and knees is foreseen. The weight category was within the limits of 71 kg while the scheduled rounds were two of 2 minutes each. To cross the gloves in the ring Lorenzo Montoya of the Campagna team in Rome. “We accepted a match against a more experienced opponent weighing 2 kg more than ours” says coach Jonathan Invernino who recounts how it went: “In the first round, our athlete immediately began to study the opponent by placing shots precise and very incisive of low kicks and punches and managing to open the opponent’s guard with each combination thrown. The advance of our athlete in the middle of the first round made it possible to launch a very powerful right hook to the face which nearly knocks the opponent unconscious who, after feeling the blow, does not hold back and completes the round” . “In the second – again Invernino – the opponent tries to advance with complete combinations but finds our athlete very ready who, with his grit and style of a great athlete, dodges all the blows and enters the game with a combination of punches and knees that leaves the judges and the central referee astounded. Our Igor’s advance at the end of the second round finds space when he throws another powerful right hook on the opponent’s face which destabilizes him but is saved by the gong of the bell which concludes the round and the match”. Distabile clearly wins on points after giving the judges a spectacular performance with technique and tactics that have taken over. “I congratulate the opponent Lorenzo Montoya for his grit – underlines Invernino – I pay a special compliment to my athlete for having accepted an away match with a more experienced opponent. His grit and his heart made the difference. Distabile is just 17 years old, has been training for just 6 months and has reached an excellent level of technique. I predict that in the future he will reach a high level. He feet on the ground and we return to the gym to prepare ourselves for the other events scheduled for June and July ”. The Invernino team receives compliments from the provincial president Csen Ragusa, Sergio Cassisi. “It’s a team that I know has worked very carefully in recent months – says Cassisi – and the results can be seen. All this bodes well in view of future appointments that promise to be increasingly competitive. Congratulations to the Distabile athlete and to the master Invernino for having been able to prepare him in the best way”.