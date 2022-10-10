Home Sports Combat sports, on October 29 Bellator in Milan
Combat sports, on October 29 Bellator in Milan

The great world MMAs return to Italy with Bellator, the prestigious mixed martial arts promotion will be on stage on Saturday 29 October at the Allianz Cloud in Milan for a new edition.

An interesting billboard for the third show in the shadow of the cathedral of the American circuit, which together with the presence of the greatest international interpreters of the discipline will see the participation of a large representative of Italian athletes ready to tread an important world stage of fighting: in the Bellator cage 287 will enter Edoardo Caiazza, Alex Bertinazzi, Luca Iovine, Walter Pugliesi, Niccolò Solli, Walter Cogliandro and Daniele Scatizzi.

Italy for women will be represented by Chiara Penco and Manuela Marconetto, who will face each other in an all-Italian derby.

The Milanese show will be distributed in over 160 countries around the globe.

