"Come here". But he still hasn't renewed

"Come here". But he still hasn't renewed
The Portuguese comments on Instagram on a post by the Hungarian midfielder from Leipzig, already followed by the Rossoneri in the past. But there is still no news on his renewal

A message, a few words that fuel the first half-summer fantasy.
Rafa Leao chiama Dominik Szoboszlai al Milan. He does it directly, by commenting on Instagram a post by the Hungarian midfielder, already followed by the AC Milan club in the past. A true talent, 22 years old, number 10 from Leipzig fifth in the Bundesliga standings and a key player in Hungary. Come to Milan, writes Leao in the comment to a post with some feats of Szoboszlai.

And again, as if it were a sports director trying to convince a market target, Rafa writes Love it, I love these things, always referring to the magic of Hungarian talent. Which Milan had targeted in the summer of 2021, when Calhanoglu left. Without to be able to sink the blow.

Now this assist from Leao, which some Milan fans have also associated with a future still in the Rossoneri of the Portuguese. Yes, because Rafa disguises himself as a sporting director to bring Szoboszlai to Milan, but in the meantime he hasn’t renewed his contract yet. For months there has been more talk of the agreement expiring in June 2024 than of Rafa’s fluctuating performance on the pitch. The boy would be fine with staying at Milan, but he demands a top player salary. The AC Milan club will not go beyond the 7 million mark per season, Rafa has to answer. Perhaps he has already launched some clues about his will, by calling Szoboszlai in Milan.

March 30, 2023 (change March 30, 2023 | 20:28)

