The winter title, if it ever arrives, will be one more thing. What matters on Saturday 17 December, on the last day of the first round, is above all one aspect: getting back to winning.

Pordenone, engaged in Zanica with Albinoleffe, is aiming for that success that has been missing for almost a month. It was November 19th when the lizards beat Novara at home in the 14th round of the Serie C group. Since then, only three points in four games, as well as the loss of the lead in the standings.

And from the advantage of five lengths over their pursuers, the lizards have gone on to have a delay of two points from the leader: they have to make up for lost time.

Coach Domenico Di Carlo is well aware of this. «We are missing some results, to pick up from the away match against Albinoleffe – he said -. I draw up the first balance sheets after Saturday’s game, but it’s clear that we can do better.

The performance against Vicenza gave us greater awareness of our means, but we need to be more concentrated. You need the utmost determination to win.”

Pordenone actually gave away more than a few points due to some defensive lapses. And especially the back department, after the series of four successive consecutive ones, proved to be too superficial, paying for this attitude with the results.

We necessarily need to change gears and it goes without saying that returning to the three points is the minimum objective of today’s challenge. A game to play against a healthy opponent (two victories in the last three outings), but with whom the Friulians have never lost in Serie C (seven wins and four draws).

Eventually, we will look at the winter title after the 90′. Because to win it, in addition to the three points to Zanica, Feralpisalò and Pro Sesto, the leaders, engaged in the direct match, must draw; Vicenza and Lecco, second, engaged respectively with Piacenza and Pro Vercelli, must not win.

As far as training is concerned, with the Bergamo players Di Carlo will not have Pinato available, out due to a one-match disqualification, nor Bassoli, out due to muscle problems. Long-term patients Andreoni and Magnaghi are still out.

Taking the use of the 4-3-1-2 for granted, as well as the defensive package seen against Vicenza, the coach will bring back Torrasi (on the bench with the “Lane”) in place of Pinato from 1′. Deli is heading towards confirmation as an attacking midfielder, while Palombi’s chance to start alongside Candellone is probable.

The first is the great regret of the first part of the season for the neroverdi. Star of the transfer campaign, due to an injury he only took the field on a few occasions. On Saturday he can score his first goal for Pordenone and give Di Carlo and the whole team great joy.