Il Milan do not lose sight of transfer market. In the summer, the Rossoneri will have to pay close attention to the situations that will arise around them Raphael Leo, requested by the top European clubs. Meanwhile, the Portuguese has fun on Instagramwhere with a social curtain he tried to convince a player to wear the Milan shirt.

🔴⚫ Leao jokes with Szoboszlai: “Come to Milan”

This time the player of the Milan enjoyed commenting on the post Instagram of the player of the LeipzigDominik Szoboszla. “Come to A.C. Milan“, the reference to Milan was made using the emoji of the two Rossoneri hearts. The midfielder’s response was not long in coming, with the Hungarian who he replied ironically to Leao’s comment, using some laughing emojisinterpreted by several Rossoneri fans, who have started going wild on social media.

⚪⚫ Kean away from Juventus? Besiktas and Galatasaray like it

The summer session of transfer market is getting closer and closer Juventus will have to figure out how to move with some players. A Juventus player would have aroused the interest of a Turkish club. This is the striker born in 2000, Moise Kean. The teams that would have set their sights on him are Besiktas e Galatasaray.

The JuventusAt the moment, he seems to want to wait until the end of the season without too much pressure before making any assessments Kean.

⚫🔵 Lazzari to replace Dumfries, Inter’s latest idea

Despite the summer session of transfer market is still a long way off, the first rumors begin to leak on Inter. In view of next season, the Nerazzurri will have to redo their look, thanks to several goodbyes already certain and others very probable. Meanwhile, the name of an old lens is back in fashion.

Since Dumfries this season he is disappointing the expectations of the Inter management a lot, we are starting to test the waters for some wingers. In fact, if an offer for the Dutch full-back arrives, the Nerazzurri would be ready to sell him. In the event of the Dutchman leaving, the name at the top of Inter’s list to replace him would be that of Manuel Lazzari. The nerazzurri club could take advantage of the dialogues with Lazio as for the speech Unripeto try to include the outside inside the negotiation as well.