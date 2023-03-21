Tyler Herro scored 10 of his 19 points in the last 3:20 as the Miami Heat came from behind to beat the Detroit Pistons 112-100.

Miami improved its record to 39-34, moving within one game of the Brooklyn Nets in the race for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat will take on Brooklyn on Saturday.

Butler had 26 points and 10 assists, while Bam Adebayo contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds. James Wiseman led the Pistons with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Killian Hayes had 13 points and 11 assists. Detroit has lost 14 of its last 15 games.