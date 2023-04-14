Home Sports comes out in tears for an illness-Corriere TV
comes out in tears for an illness-Corriere TV

The Juventus goalkeeper puts his hands to his chest but leaves the field on his legs

(LaPresse) Fear for Wojciech Szczesny during the match Juventus-Sporting Lisbon, quarter first leg of Europa Leagueall’Allianz Stadium. Al 41′ the Polish goalkeeper of Juve brought a hand to his chest and made way for Perin in tears. The starting Juventus goalkeeper appeared very suffering, hinted that he had strong palpitations, Allegri tried to play down a bit without success. It is not clear what happened, but the Juventus goalkeeper left the field on his legs.

I subsequent checks made Juventus breathe a sigh of relief. The electrocardiogram which Szczesny underwent at the stadium medical center, he luckily ruled out heart problems. Further tests will be carried out tomorrow. (LaPresse)

April 13, 2023 – Updated April 13, 2023 , 10:41 pm

