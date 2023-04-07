Home Sports Comet League Hot Transfer Merchandise! Sparta, Slavia and Pilsen could be interested
He is one of the biggest surprises in the league and Mladá Boleslav will have a lot to do to keep him in the team after the season. Twenty-two-year-old Vasil Kušej surprises with his performances in the Central Bohemian team and is clearly among the comets of the league. Of course, elite Czech teams are also on the lookout, as they could show interest in the closely watched player after the season. “If he transfers to Slavia, it will be very difficult for him. The same in Sparta. Maybe Plzeň, he would be closer to the starting line-up there,” says former representative Pavel Mareš in the Přímák program.

