“For us, Boleslav was a very unwanted opponent, we went against it with great respect. It was important for Sunday’s game that we scored two goals quickly and pushed the home team to the wall mentally. The series was also broken by the excellent Furch, and the power plays also helped a lot,” explained the coach of the winners, Patrik Martinec.

Mladá Boleslav will be missing from the elite eight after five years. “We paid for a miserable end, but there were chances. The unfavorable start to the fourth game split us up, unfortunately I contributed to this with the opening foul, which Kometa quickly punished,” forward David Šťastný admitted. “We said to ourselves that we did not want to return the series to Brno at any cost, we had more determination in us. They didn’t we are no longer unnecessary fouls or mistakes. We soon led 2:0, then things went according to our rules,” indicated striker Petr Holík.

The Central Bohemian club failed to force a decisive fifth meeting. “The beginning of the match affected the entire course of it, because we allowed ourselves to be eliminated in the first minute and conceded from Brno’s power play. When against such a quality team as Kometa has, you pull the short end from the start, it is very difficult to turn things around,” thought home coach Jiří Kalous .