FIFA President Gianni Infantino (dpa / )

The allocation of posts at the FIFA Congress had little to do with a correct choice. Instead, the officials of the 207 voting member countries are asked to clap if they want to keep Gianni Infantino as FIFA President – and after a few seconds almost the entire hall is standing and clapping.

After Infantino’s acceptance speech, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura whistles “We love you, Mr. President” into the microphone – and Infantino’s show is perfect.

The President has consolidated his power, which rests on a firm financial footing. Since taking office in 2016, he has significantly increased FIFA’s turnover. The association has earned 7.5 billion US dollars in the past four years, and it is expected to reach 11 billion by 2026.

FIFA passes much of this money on to the member associations – most of which depend on FIFA money. Infantino buys the goodwill of the associations. You get the money, I get your backing – that’s the deal that puts Infantino in power.

Infantino wants more money – also at the expense of football

Although Infantino always talks about the “beautiful game” when he talks about football, his actions show that his main concern is to generate more income, even at the expense of the game.

For example, the world association wants to organize a new Club World Cup from 2025: 32 teams, including the best teams in Europe. The players have one summer less to regenerate.

Clubs like Bayern Munich will get even more money – the rich get richer while their Bundesliga rivals get no extra money. The Bundesliga could potentially become more boring. The national leagues and the players’ union FIFPRO are therefore against the plans. But they weren’t asked: Infantino’s FIFA simply decided on the new competition.

The opposition is weak

Infantino is not omnipotent – some of his ideas, for example a World Cup every two years – have failed. But there is no real opponent for FIFA. The opposition is weak.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf had announced before the congress that he would not support Infantino. The same applies to a few Scandinavian associations. The protest was invisible at the congress. The FIFA cameras showed the applauding officials, not the dissenters.

Real, visible protest would have been to send one of your own opponents into the race. Then the vote would have had to be correct and the opposing candidate would have had the stage to present an alternative to Infantino.

Given Infantino’s power, it would have been a hopeless undertaking – but an important signal.

The DFB didn’t want to go that far. There are reasons for that too: the association wants to bring the 2027 Women’s World Cup to Germany. And that is only possible with the goodwill of the member associations – and with the goodwill of Gianni Infantino.