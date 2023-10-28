Home » COMMENT: Pleky, thanks! You deserve the metal (and not only) for your representational dedication
COMMENT: Pleky, thanks! You deserve the metal (and not only) for your representational dedication

On the day the Republic celebrates its birthday, he announced the end of his rich career. Somewhat symbolically, because even if hockey player Tomáš Plekanec will not be among those to whom President Pavel will award a state award, he certainly deserves the metal of thanks. Because in addition to the inherent beard, turtleneck and quiet speech, he also has pride and devotion to the national team. “To this day, I don’t know where I always found my strength. I enjoyed the national team and I knew I was looking forward to it,” he said recently on the Příklep show.

