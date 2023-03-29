

Status: 03/25/2023 7:10 p.m

The dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann triggered a small earthquake in German football. FC Bayern not only loses a coach, but above all in credibility, according to BR reporter Dominik Vischer.

The Julian Nagelsmann era at FC Bayern is over, if one can even speak of an era after 631 days in office. As Bayern President Herbert Hainer put it to the coach last Monday: “ We plan long-term with him and have documented that with a five-year contract because we want to build something with him. You can see a clear progress in these one and a half years. Julian is doing well .”

FC Bayern: questionable style

Four days later, those sentences aren’t even worth the paper they were printed on. According to his own statements, Julian Nagelsmann only found out about his dismissal after the news had long dominated the headlines of the day. What style is this? The Bavarians pride themselves on their family atmosphere, which sets them apart from other top European clubs.

Not much of that is left in the recent past. Whether it’s Carlo Ancelotti, Niko Kovac or now Julian Nagelsmann – it’s always dissatisfied players who have to serve as an argument for a separation from the coach. Perhaps those responsible at FC Bayern should think about why history repeats itself and not blame the coach every time.

Young coach Nagelsmann dumped cold

In the current case with a young coach who has certainly made mistakes but can no longer learn from them at Bayern. A 35-year-old coach who had good prospects with his team in all three competitions, with a win in the next game against Dortmund could have been back at the top of the Bundesliga tablesimply served ice cold.

It is said that Julian Nagelsmann has lost the dressing room, the support of the players. But FC Bayern in particular lost on that day – in terms of credibility and in the end that might outweigh one or the other title.