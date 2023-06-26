Commentary: Germany’s national team and Hansi Flick after the Colombia game

comment

The reasons for the German national football team’s disappointing hat-trick against Ukraine, Poland and Colombia are obvious: no pace, no game idea and no energy from the sidelines. The German Football Association (DFB) must find solutions quickly, says Sportschau reporter Holger Dahl.

For every Bundesliga team, after the three test games in June, the thing would be clear: coach out – new start! The situation is different with the DFB. Overall, the association is much more conservative, and it is also rather tight on cash.

Errors are obvious – solutions are not

With less than a year to go before the European Championship in Germany, Germany’s football is far from meeting its own expectations. The national coach is not to blame for this, of course, but this is the only position that can be influenced in the short term. What was presented in Qatar as an unfortunate accident under adverse circumstances does not look any better in the summer of 2023.

Of course, the consequences can also be further attempts by Hansi Flick. He now has three months left until the next tests against Japan and runners-up France. This is the simplest solution. Sponge over it and keep it up.

bet on the future

The DFB can also use the time to shake up the team with a real impulse. Put everything on a new card. In the end, the association faces a kind of bet on the future and two interdependent questions:

1. Is Flick still the right one?

2. Who could or wants to replace him?

A possible candidate would be Julian Nagelsmann. Or ex-U21 coach Stefan Kuntz, who is currently under contract in Turkey. In any case, according to the most recent impressions, the answer is obvious: If there is a suitable alternative, it must be produced immediately. Anything else would be a waste of time.

