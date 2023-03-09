The soccer players Lena Oberdorf (l) and Alexandra Popp (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa)

FIFA and women rarely go well together. Just last week, world football’s governing body stumbled into three stadium-sized blunders:

Top model Adriana Lima is the new Fifa fan ambassador and thus also the face of the soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer. The views she expressed earlier, such as “abortion is a crime” or “sex is something after marriage,” still linger on her. Although these quotes are no longer up to date, her spokesman insists, the World Cup hosts would have preferred an ambassador who stands for dream passes and tactics and not for dream dimensions.

The consequences after the resignation of the French football president were also a slap in the face: Noelle le Graet had to resign because of allegations of sexual harassment. But FIFA President Gianni Infantino installed him as the new head of FIFA’s Paris office on the same day. And that despite the fact that Le Graet is still being investigated for the allegations.

And thirdly, the fact that Fifa wants the Saudi Arabian tourism authority to sponsor the upcoming World Cup with the slogan “Visit Saudi” continues to cause discussion. Players and the host countries Australia and New Zealand are publicly defending themselves against this. The main reason: Saudi Arabia continues to restrict human and women’s rights in its own country. Now the protest is showing its first signs of success: FIFA is said to want to drop the deal half-heartedly. Saudi Arabia will remain as a sponsor, only the tourism authority should be left out.

There would be no shortage of adequate opportunities

The signals sent by these actions are clear: women’s rights are still a priority at FIFA. There is not exactly a lack of ideas and opportunities to adequately treat and advertise the World Cup: How about tennis idol Serena Williams as World Cup ambassador: The successful combination of professional sport and motherhood, which she stands for, is becoming a reality in football frequently discussed. And if someone in a FIFA area is accused of discriminating against many women and treating them in an abusive manner, why does he then work directly with FIFA in an office? This is not only disrespectful to those affected.

And thirdly; In order to promote women’s football in the way that FIFA has been promising for years, marketing that corresponds to the values ​​of fair play and tolerance that have long been shown on the pitch would have been good for the upcoming World Cup. Missed opportunity, Gianni Infantino!