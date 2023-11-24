Committee Trophy, a success for CvK

Was a memorable weekendthe one just passed, for the Kaucana Sailing Club which, fresh from the successes recorded in recent weeks thanks to the athletes of the Laser team, this time has achieved a great success not only sporting but also organisational.

The Italian Sailing Federation has given CVK the mandate to organize the fourth round of the Optimist Zonal Regatta Committee Trophy which, on this occasion, also started the first edition of the Marina di Ragusa tourist port challenge trophy.

Sixty racersthe majority of the A division, i.e. aged between eleven and fourteen, and a good number of young athletes born in 2013 and 2014, coming from the entire Seventh Fiv zone, including the islands of Favignana and Pantelleria, gave themselves appointment to regatta in the stretch of sea in front of the port of Marina di Ragusa.

On Saturday none of the young athletes were intimidated by the weather conditions; with West-North-West wind and gusts of up to 18 knots accompanied by waves over one and a half meters high, the racers carried out all the scheduled tests, demonstrating courage and determination. On Sunday the calm sea and a wind between 8 and 10 knots made the competition exciting with frequent ranking changes, a sign that the boys were giving their best in the water, saving nothing.

The Kaucana Sailing Club has not only garnered praise, but has also two of his athletes placed on both podiums. Andrea Bellio for division A he narrowly missed the top step, eventually finishing in second place, accompanied by excellent placings from all his teammates; first place goes to Pietro Moncada of Nic Catania, while third place goes to Marta Tarantino of Club Roggero di Lauria, the latter also awarded as first female.

For division B little Gioele Infantino of CVK held the lead in the rankings for the entire competition, never leaving room for the competitors while fighting it Annamaria Galofaro only at the last test did he miss out on the podium, earning a very notable fourth place; in second place Chiara La Loggia still from Roggero di Lauria and in third place Diego Marcantonio from Gulliver di Favignana. The little one from CVK took part in the regatta, Francesco Guccioneborn in 2015, out of the race, but who has already shown plenty of determination.

Last but not least, CVK receives the First challenge trophy in the tourist port of Marina di Ragusa, intended for best team on the pitch. This recognition, very important for a growing club like CVK, represents not only the right reward for the current results, but above all the clear and evident testimony of many years of work, which starts from very far away, from those who over the years have always believed in young people investing every energy and resource available; in fact, it is no coincidence that in 2023 the Sailing Club was also classified as the best sailing school given that large investments were made by the management of the association to guarantee a high-level technical staff.

At the end of the event the sailing club thanked all the participants and the regatta committee chaired by Sergio Todaro and also composed of Luca Salvo, Alfonso Lupo, Giuseppe Marotta and the zonal councilors Sergio Petrina and Maurizio Timineri. Everyone has agreed to meet next February when the tourist port of Marina di Ragusa will host the first stage of the Italia Cup Classi Ilca, an event which will see the participation of over 350 racers from all over Italy under the logistical organization of Kaucana Sailing Club.