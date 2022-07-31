Home Sports Commonwealth Games: Walls flies through the crowd and overwhelms the spectator
Commonwealth Games: Walls flies through the crowd and overwhelms the spectator

Commonwealth Games: Walls flies through the crowd and overwhelms the spectator

The incident in the scratch: the Omnium Olympian went off the track by overwhelming a man in the stands. The team: “Matthew is conscious and speaks”. Curated for over an hour in the stands

Terrible accident today on the track of the Lee Valley VeloPark in Birmingham, where the cycling tests of the Commonwealth Games are taking place. On the last lap of Scratch qualifying, eight riders went to the ground and one of them, Tokyo Olympic champion in the Omnium, 24-year-old Englishman Matthew Walls literally flew his bike into the crowd.

Immediately rescued, he was treated for more than an hour in the stands, before being hospitalized for checks. One of the injured spectators was also hospitalized, who had previously been taken away in a wheelchair, covered in blood. Another cyclist, Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man, was also in hospital. A Team England spokesperson later reported that “Walls is conscious, and talking”.

