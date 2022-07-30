At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the second session finals see a super Ben Proud in the 50 22 ″ 81 dolphin. In the 50 breaststroke sende at 29 ″ 73 Lara Van Niekerk, also with the record of the review. Then Duncan Scott is exalted, the multi-purpose Scotsman who takes gold in 1’45 ″ 02, leaving the Olympian Tom Dean at 39 cents and the Australian Winnington in bronze and in front of Mack Horton for 16 cents.

Adam Peaty, returning, is the fastest in the semifinals of the 100 breaststroke in 59 ″ 02, at eight tenths there is the Olympian and world champion of the 200 Zac Stubblety-Cook. The 400 medals are by New Zealander Clareburt with the record of the review in 4’08 ″ 70 on the Olympic medalist Brendon Smith and Duncan Scott, Emma McKeon beaten by the Canadian Macneil for two cents in the 100 butterfly, goes back to the 4 × 100 sl for the tenth career gold in the review with which he equals the record of Ian Thorpe, Susie O’Neill and Leisel Jones. The men’s fast relay also goes to Australia over England with Dean and Chalmers the fastest in the fractions launched.

Men – 200 sl Scott (Sco) 1’45″02, Dean (Ing) 1’45″41, Winnington (Aus) 1’45″62, 4. Horton (AUs) 1’46″78,

50 farfalla Proud (Ing) 22″81 (rec.man.), Tzen Wei Teong (Sin) 23″21, Gray (Aus) 23″27, 4. Carter (Tri) 23″28.

400 mx Clareburt (N.Zel) 4’08″70 (rec. man.), Smith (Aus) 4’10″15, Scott (Sco) 4’11″27.

4×100 sl Australia 3’11′′12 (rec. man., Southam 48′′54, Incerti 47′′96, Xu Yang 47′′60, Chalmers 47′′02), England 3’11′′73 (Burras 48′′39,000). Whittle 47″94, Guy 48″70, Dean 46″70), Canada 3’13″01 (Liendo 48″33, Gaziev 48″13, Knox 48″82, Acevedo 47″73), 4. Wales 3’15 ′′79.

Donne – 50 rana Van Niekerk (Saf) 29″73 (rec. man.), Clark (Ing) 30″02, Hodges (Aus) 30″05, 4. Shoemaker (Saf) 30″41.

100 farfalla MacNeil (Can) 56″36 (rec. man.), McKeon (Can) 56″38, Throssell (Aus) 57″50, 4. Perkins (Aus) 57″87.

4×100 sl Australia 3’30″64 (Wilson 53″22, Jack 52″72, O’Callaghan 52″66, McKeon 52″04), Inghilterra 3’36″62 (Hopkin 53″81, Wood54″28, Hindley 55″10, Anderson 53″43), Canada 3’37″25 (McIntosh 54″62, Savard 54″44, R.Smith 55″08, Macneil 53″11), 4. Sudafrica 3’40″31.

Semifinals – Men, 100 breaststroke Peaty (Eng) 59 ″ 02, Stublety-Cook (Aus) 59 ″ 80, Wilby (Ing) 59 ″ 85, Williamson (Aus) 59 ″ 98.

Donne, 50 sl JAck (Aus) 24″33, Harris (Aus) 24″41, McKeon (Aus) 24″51, 4th Hopkin (Ing) 24″66.

100 dorso mass (Can) 58″83, McKeown (Aus) 59″08, Harris (Gal) 59″64.