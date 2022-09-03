Xi’an News Network News Since its opening on June 10, 2022, the first Xi’an Community Games with the slogan “I participate, I am healthy” has ignited the enthusiasm of the general public for sports in the ancient capital of thousands of years. Various competitions were staged brilliantly in each sub-competition area and the city’s finals, which not only met the growing diversified sports needs of the people, but also enhanced the cohesion and combat effectiveness of grass-roots party organizations. On September 3, the regional badminton, backgammon and Go competitions in Xixian New District were held at the Airport New City Sports Center. The competition attracted more than 150 people to sign up for the competition.

Regarding the holding of this competition, Liu Xiaobin, a staff member of the competition organization group of the Organizing Committee of the Xixian New Area Division, said: “This year’s community games, the participation and enthusiasm of the masses are still very high, we have organized basketball, skipping rope, chess before. , table tennis and other projects. The winning teams of the regional competitions also showed the style of high-level amateur athletes in Xixian New District on the stage of the city’s finals. This time, we actively organized the regional competitions of badminton and Go. , and also organized a backgammon competition according to the actual situation. While various streets and communities actively formed teams to participate in the competition, we also encouraged the majority of party members to sign up to participate in the competition, so as to improve the level of party building and grassroots governance, and promote national fitness to a new level. From the party-mass ‘connecting heart bridge’.”

On the field, the small badminton flew up and down. The contestants sometimes lunged to save the ball, sometimes smashed, sometimes dropped the ball lightly, and sometimes changed the line with the backhand. The wonderful offensive and defensive scenes won rounds of applause from teammates and the audience. . The 45-year-old Tang Huaying is from the Zhouling Street badminton team. Although the team with an average age of 50 failed to win the tickets for the city’s finals, the teammates were still very happy to meet friends through the game. The lady said with a smile: “I started playing badminton in 2003. After the SARS epidemic, I really felt the importance of health and exercise. I didn’t expect this game to be nearly 20 years old. Not only have I met many like-minded friends, but I rarely go to the hospital, and I have become a beneficiary of national fitness.”

The 27-year-old Liu Qian has been practicing badminton for 10 years. This time he represented the Diaotai Street badminton team. After working together with his teammates, they finally won the division championship as they wished, and joined the runner-up representative of Gaoqiao Street. Together, the team won the opportunity to represent Xixian New District in the city-wide finals of the community games badminton event. The young man said happily after the final: “The community games are a great platform for events, which not only enhances the relationship and affection between neighbors, but also allows us to I met many high-level players on the field. Such ‘down-to-earth’ competitions have activated the cultural and sports life of the community, and also enhanced the sense of gain, happiness and security of the community residents, showing the new image of Xixian New District. New vitality!”

As the “judge in black” on the field, the referee teams of various events contributed to the smooth and orderly progress of the game. As the chief referee of the badminton competition in the Xixian New District, senior referee Tian Shi said: “This This competition takes the form of a team competition. The players must show their individual skills and tacit cooperation with their teammates in the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles competitions. I think the conditions of the venue here are good, whether it is the floor, lighting, ventilation, The hardware facilities have all met the requirements for holding high-level competitions. In addition, among the thirteen teams participating, there are quite a few high-level amateur players, and their performance is eye-catching. I also expect them to be in the city’s finals On the stage, I will have a better performance! As a badminton referee, I sincerely hope that the community games will continue to be held, and attract and drive more people through this platform to join the team of national fitness.”

Just as the badminton game shows the beauty of “moving”, in the arena of Go and Gobang, the players use the wisdom of the enemy to take the lead and the overall situation of strategizing, highlighting the “quiet” charm and “wisdom” of the chess game. “Light. After a battle of wits and courage, the players from the Yongle Town team and the Weicheng Street team won the championship and runner-up in the regional Go competition, while the players from Zhengyang Street and Zhouling Street won the first place in the Gobang competition. two. As the organizer of the event, Liu Xiaobin said: “For the players and teams that have qualified for the city’s finals, we will help them to actively prepare for the competition, and strive to perform well on the stage of the finals, adding luster to Xixian New District!”

It is understood that Xixian New District has always attached great importance to the work of leading the grass-roots governance by party building, and actively practiced “what the people have called, and I have done what I have done”. , service itemization, management refinement, and party building branding” as the starting point, improve the nine work levels of position construction, team building, grid management, volunteer service, property party building joint construction, and party building branding, and solve the pain points of grassroots social governance. ,difficulty. The fiery holding of the sub-competition area of ​​the community games this time has further narrowed the distance between the grass-roots party organizations and the masses, and has also driven more people in the area to move and have fun, and actively participate in the fitness boom of the community games.

Text/Jin Pengtu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Video Xie Wei, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry