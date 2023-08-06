Community Shield: Manchester City miss out on Supercup title against Arsenal

Status: 06.08.2023 8:10 p.m

Manchester City have long looked like winners in the English Super Cup against Arsenal. The decision is then made after a penalty shoot-out.

The title series of triple winners Manchester City broke at the beginning of the new football season. The English champions, FA Cup winners and Champions League winners missed out on the Community Shield after beating Arsenal FC and Kai Havertz 4-1 on penalties.

1:1 after 90 minutes

After regulation time it was 1:1 (0:0). At London’s Wembley Stadium, Cole Palmer gave Manchester the lead in the 77th minute, but Leandro Trossard equalized in the eleventh minute of added time. Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri then failed on penalties.

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, who has just been signed by RB Leipzig, was still missing at Manchester City, but defender Kyle Walker, courted by FC Bayern Munich, was in the starting lineup. Coach Pep Guardiola called on the former Bielefeld Stefan Ortega in goal. The previous captain Ilkay Gündogan is no longer there, Germany’s new footballer of the year switched to FC Barcelona.

Havertz with first good Arsenal chance

Havertz had the first good chance of the game in the 25th minute, the new Arsenal signing called up at the top failed to turn with a left-footed shot by Ortega. Ortega also parried the second attempt by the German international from a promising position in the 41st minute.

City made their first dangerous approach three minutes later: Rodri tried it from the center circle, but the ball dropped over Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and onto the goal net. Ramsdale saved a header from John Stones (52′). For a long time, the Guardiola team rarely acted forcefully and after the break almost didn’t allow anything defensively.

Haaland unremarkable

De Bruyne, who injured his thigh in the Champions League final, came on in midfield after a good hour. Erling Haaland left the lawn after an inconspicuous performance, Palmer came for him. De Bruyne then headed in for Palmer, and the 21-year-old flicked the ball into the net with his left foot, a sight to behold.

Phil Foden could have increased after that, but Ramsdale kept Arsenal in the game (82′). Trossard scored a late equalizer with a shot deflected by ex-Dortmund player Manuel Akanji and brought his team to a victorious penalty shoot-out.

