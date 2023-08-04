Home » Community Shield: Pick your combined Arsenal-Manchester City team
Community Shield: Pick your combined Arsenal-Manchester City team

Arsenal and Manchester City meet on Sunday in the Community Shield, the traditional season-opener at Wembley.

City qualify for the game as Premier League champions, with Arsenal playing as runners-up because Pep Guardiola’s side also won the FA Cup as part of the Treble.

Last season City finished five points above Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta’s team have arguably strengthened their squad more this summer.

Who would make your combined Arsenal and Manchester City XI?

Would Declan Rice challenge Rodri for a place? Or maybe John Stones gets a spot in your midfield? Let’s be honest, you’re picking Erling Haaland. But is Bukayo Saka next to him?

Pick your team here and share it on social media using #bbcfootball.

Choose your combined starting XI from Arsenal and Manchester City before their Community Shield match.

Select formationConfirm team

