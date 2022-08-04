Home Sports Como, Henry comes after Fabregas… as a shareholder
Como, Henry comes after Fabregas… as a shareholder

The former French champion, teammate of the Spaniard at the time of Arsenal, has bought some shares of the Lombard club

Cesc Fabregas will not be the only star of world football in Como. In fact, another great footballer, or rather former footballer, is about to land on the shores of the lake: Thierry Henry. Not to play, this time, but as a shareholder. The former striker of Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​world champion in 1998 and teammate of the Spaniard with the Gunners shirt, has in fact decided to invest in the Lombard club, buying some shares of the share package. In the next Serie B championship, therefore, Henry will also be seen in the Sinigaglia stands, cheering on his former teammate on the pitch, and for his own team.

