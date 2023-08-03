Como, two daspos suspended: «Without causing damage, the lighting of smoke bombs is not punishable»

With orders 51/2023 and 54/2023, the Administrative Court of South Tyrol suspended two daspo (5 years with signature and 3 years without presentation obligation) imposed by the local Police Chief on as many Como fans, suspected of lighting smoke bombs inside the “Cannazza” Grandstand, during Sudtirol-Como of the recent cadet tournament held on 11/2/2023.

The Tar accepted the request for suspension of the daspo formulated by the lawyers Di Marco, Radaelli and Adami, deeming that the ignition of the smoke bomb must create concrete danger for those present pursuant to art. 6bis l. 401/89 in order to be able to support the issue of a stalk that is legitimately placed.

The Court of South Tyrol noted that from the reasoning of the contested daspo it could not be deduced that the appellants could be attributed a conduct attributable to the hypotheses envisaged by art. 6 of Law no. 401/89, since an episode of violence in which he allegedly took an active part or a conduct clearly preordained to participation in episodes of violence, threats or intimidation is not specifically indicated.

The Tar underlined that from the investigation poured into the documents it emerged rather that the two fans “lit up a blue smoke bomb and brandished it inciting their team”. Precisely elements like these reveal how the ignition was purely folkloristic, without any kind of danger for the fans of the opposing team, for the police present, for the athletes, etc.

The South Tyrolean court was able to distinguish between actually (concretely) dangerous conduct and only apparently dangerous conduct. The anti-violence law was born in 1989 to repress violent or threatening behavior which is nonetheless dangerous for public order and safety and for those who go to the stadium, but unfortunately its effective application has slipped even including in the daspo frankly incomprehensible cases such as sitting twice on a seat that does not correspond to the number stamped on the ticket, a few minutes late in presenting oneself at the Police Headquarters for the obligation to sign, accessing the stadium with a pass not registered to the person using it, having bought tickets evading the ban on away without even leaving for the away game.

