Compensation with the final whistle: KSC snatches victory from HSV

Karlsruher SC secured a point in the 2nd Bundesliga against the ambitious Hamburger SV – at the last second.

Laszlo Bénes and Robert Glatzel both scored their third goal of the season for Hamburger SV, but that wasn’t enough to win. The two attacking players scored the HSV goals within four minutes, but in the end it was 2-2 (0-1) at Karlsruher SC.

Budu Siwsiwadze (90th + 5 minutes) scored the late equalizer for the hosts in the wildlife park. HSV missed the second win and the jump to the top of the table, which would have been possible for KSC as well.

Mandatory game premiere in the new Karlsruhe wildlife park

After the sensational opening win against Schalke 04, HSV, on the road to promotion for the sixth time, wanted to do better against KSC. However, it was not the guests, but the people of Karlsruhe that initially set the pace in the first competitive game in the new Wildpark Stadium. Almost logically, Fabian Schleusener made the wildlife park celebrate for the first time. He slipped in a pass from Philip Heise from nine yards out to take the lead (14′).

Only after half an hour did HSV show more presence, but without benefiting from it. The guests came up with some dangerous scenes in the penalty area, but Karlsruhe saved the lead at half-time.

Hamburg’s Bénes with a decisive share of hits

With a triple change in the 55th minute, HSV coach Tim Walter tried to create more order and pressure. However, a standard was then needed for compensation. Bénes scored with a precise free kick into the top right corner (61st).

It was also Bénes who had a decisive part in the lead a little later. Glatzel deflected his shot attempt halfway into the right corner (65′). Two chances, two goals – HSV was a master of efficiency in the second half. “Then we didn’t allow anything else and drove the game home. In the end you have to defend it better,” said HSV coach Tim Walter.

KSC compensation like salvation

Karlsruhe then increased the pressure, HSV keeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes defused the best KSC chance with a shot from Marvin Wanitzek with a strong flight (76th). Then Siwsiwadze scored in the closing seconds to equalize for Karlsruhe.

“It was a well-deserved equalizer over the 90 minutes,” said KSC coach Christian Eichner. It was “mega valuable” that the team stayed tuned and still secured the point. “You have to be honest: In the end, HSV could have scored the third goal.”

HSV welcomes relegated Hertha BSC

Karlsruher SC meets Wehen Wiesbaden on matchday 3 on Friday evening (18 August, 6:30 p.m.). HSV welcomes relegated Hertha BSC on Saturday (19 August, 8:30 p.m.).

